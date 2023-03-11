MISSED the match? Catch up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-WEEK free trial

PSG returned to winning ways on Sunday (AEDT), beating Brest 2-1 away from home thanks to a late strike from Kylian Mbappe, who equalled Edinson Cavani as the club's all-time leading scorer in Ligue 1 (138).

But the match was still very much being discussed in the context of its European failure, with PSG suffering a 2-0 defeat to Bayern Munich that knocked it out at the Round of 16 stage.

Since then, talk of internal displeasure has dominated the news agenda around PSG, with Galtier and Luis Campos – the club's football advisor – having their futures called into question.

However, Galtier insists everyone is still on the same page.

"I speak every day with my management team," Galtier said. "Luis is by my side every day; the president [Nasser Al-Khelaifi] is very present.

"We must finish the season, seek the title. We must go and seek this title. There is unity, I've no doubts about unity.

"I am a coach who will fight with the team to claim the 11th title."

The performance as Brest was hardly the emphatic response PSG fans would have likely craved.

The visitors looked slow and lethargic for much of the game, and a 1-1 draw would not have been less than they deserved.

Brest appeared good value for a point after Franck Honorat cancelled out Carlos Soler's opener, but the combination of Lionel Messi and Mbappe proved decisive in second-half stoppage-time.

Galtier said the late winner was a just reward.

"It may seem cruel for Brest, but in the match we've had seven very favourable situations," he added.

"Brest scored a good goal in transition, but overall, we deserved to score at least two goals.

"People can say it's a small victory, but I say it's a victory. It's important, three days after the disappointment.

"There's been a general remobilisation. It shouldn't be overlooked in relation to the goal scored in the 92nd minute."