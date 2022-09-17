Under the former Lille and Nice boss, the Ligue 1 champion has enjoyed a bright start to the new season, aided by revived performances from Neymar and Lionel Messi in attack.

It has not always been the same story at the back, though, with Marquinhos coming in for some criticism amid suggestions the club would be better suited with another captain on the pitch.

Speaking ahead of his side's final match ahead of the international break against Lyon, Galtier said he has not considered changing captains and defended the centre-back's performances.

"The captaincy, I have never thought of taking it away from him," he stated. "He knows everything. He can talk. He is irreproachable.

"He knows when he can come to see me to share certain points of view. He is a very good relay for me. In the field, I have several relays with him - Sergio Ramos, Presnel Kimpembe, Kylian Mbappe.

"On his performances, I am surprised by your analysis. I do not share it. He must assimilate to a new system, that is all."

Marquinhos was included in Brazil's squad for its final set of fixtures ahead of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.