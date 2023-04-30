The Ligue 1 champion slipped to a 3-1 defeat after it lost the defender inside the first 20 minutes to a second yellow card offence.

The loss leaves PSG still with a five-point cushion at the Ligue 1 summit, after Marseille's win over Auxerre.

Reflecting on Hakimi's red, which came after poor challenges on Romain Faivre and Darlin Yongwa, Galtier professed his frustration with both the player and his side's wider performance.

"[There is] no reason for Achraf to be tense and nervous," he said. "The second card is very stupid. [There was] no sign this week that he would be tense.

"It's a big disappointment, and we have to react quickly because we don't know how many points we're going to have. Our second half of the season [has been] very, very average,

"There needs to be a collective but also an individual awareness. Too many players are looking inward. We have to look ahead.

"The Troyes match is coming up. We've been first since the start of the championship, but we have to finish with victories. We have the ambition to do more."