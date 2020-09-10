Thomas Tuchel was without seven first-team players due to positive coronavirus tests, with Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Angel Di Maria, Keylor Navas and Mauro Icardi among those missing, and the makeshift XI failed to break down a fired-up host side.

Promoted Lens went closest in the first half as Ignatius Ganago struck the right-hand post after fine individual work, but otherwise PSG controlled proceedings, seeing 78 per cent of the ball in the opening 45 minutes, even though it did not threaten particularly often.

PSG continued to dictate the ball but struggled to create chances and a Marcin Bulka error gifted Lens the lead in the 57th minute, with Ganago's goal ultimately proving decisive.

Despite the unfamiliar look of the PSG side, Lens was unable to put it under a great deal of pressure, though Ganago did go close in the 17th minute when he hit the post after leaving the visitor's defence in knots.

At the other end, Kays Ruiz-Atil showed plenty of promise for PSG, the 18 year-old winger shooting just wide with a nonchalant attempt from just outside the penalty area.

The other teenager in PSG's starting XI, Arnaud Kalimuendo, nearly sniffed out a chance just before half-time as he looked to latch on to Marco Verratti's lofted pass, but Jean-Louis Leca rushed out of the goal to end the danger just in time.

Bulka was significantly less commanding in the PSG net just before the hour, however, as he squandered possession from a short, simple pass, and Ganago took full advantage as he smashed past the youngster to make it 1-0.

It should have been 2-0 soon after, but Simon Banza attempted a diving-header from point-blank range when it made more sense to use his foot, and Bulka made the block.

Florian Sotoca should have done better with a header across goal 11 minutes from time, but PSG never looked like equalising as it succumbed to defeat.