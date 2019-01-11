Monaco has agreed a deal with Chelsea to bring Spain midfielder Cesc Fabregas to Ligue 1.

The 31-year-old had been out of favour at Stamford Bridge this season and, with his contract expiring in June, has departed for the French top flight on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

Fabregas joined Chelsea from Barcelona in 2014 and had initially been a key player for Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte, winning the Premier League title under both.

However, Maurizio Sarri's arrival ahead of 2018-2019 effectively spelled the end of Fabregas' Chelsea career, as the Italian brought in his former Napoli midfielder Jorginho, who instantly took the Spaniard's position.

The transfer brings Fabregas' long association with English football to an end, at least for the time being, having played 501 times for Arsenal and Chelsea.

"It is a great pleasure to join AS Monaco, a new project for me," said Fabregas. "The group is of quality with young players and a young coach.

"I'm here to help the team, I'm looking forward to starting, we have a great match to play in Marseille on Sunday. I am very excited."