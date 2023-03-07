Galtier accepts PSG is better balanced without Neymar
PSG on Tuesday (AEDT) revealed Neymar is out for the rest of the season after undergoing ankle surgery.
The Brazil forward did the damage during a 4-3 win over Lille last month and is expected to be sidelined for up to four months.
Neymar has scored 18 goals and provided 17 assists for the Ligue 1 leaders this season, but former France striker Dugarry believes they are better off with Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi as an attacking duo.
He said: "I'm happy for PSG that Neymar is injured. I think this is an incredible opportunity for Galtier.
"The team is much more balanced with five defenders and Mbappe and Messi up front."
A straight-talking Dugarry does not want to see former Barcelona man Neymar play for PSG again.
He said: "I can't see him anymore, I can't stand him anymore. I can't stand his dribbling and that attitude. I don't want to see him on the field anymore, I'm tired!"
Dugarry would be much more concerned for PSG if either Messi or Mbappe were unavailable.
He said: "Hugo Ekitike has shown that he is still not at the desired level and the other attackers are also mediocre."
PSG will attempt to overturn a 1-0 deficit when it faces Bayern Munich in a Champions League round of 16 second leg at the Allianz Arena on Thursday (AEDT).