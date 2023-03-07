PSG on Tuesday (AEDT) revealed Neymar is out for the rest of the season after undergoing ankle surgery.

The Brazil forward did the damage during a 4-3 win over Lille last month and is expected to be sidelined for up to four months.

Neymar has scored 18 goals and provided 17 assists for the Ligue 1 leaders this season, but former France striker Dugarry believes they are better off with Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi as an attacking duo.

He said: "I'm happy for PSG that Neymar is injured. I think this is an incredible opportunity for Galtier.

"The team is much more balanced with five defenders and Mbappe and Messi up front."

A straight-talking Dugarry does not want to see former Barcelona man Neymar play for PSG again.

He said: "I can't see him anymore, I can't stand him anymore. I can't stand his dribbling and that attitude. I don't want to see him on the field anymore, I'm tired!"

Dugarry would be much more concerned for PSG if either Messi or Mbappe were unavailable.

He said: "Hugo Ekitike has shown that he is still not at the desired level and the other attackers are also mediocre."

PSG will attempt to overturn a 1-0 deficit when it faces Bayern Munich in a Champions League round of 16 second leg at the Allianz Arena on Thursday (AEDT).