Messi was a fitness doubt ahead of Saturday's (AEDT) match at Parc des Princes after missing training on the eve of the contest, and he was taken off with PSG a goal behind, his Ligue 1 goal drought continuing after a lacklustre display that saw him miss one chance in open play before blazing a free-kick high and wide of the Lille goal.

Jonathan David's 31st-minute strike – the Canadian's ninth of the season – had reigning Ligue 1 champion Lille on course for a third successive win over the current pacesetter, but Marquinhos equalised 16 minutes from time and Di Maria, who provided the assist for the first goal, fired in a late winner after good work from Neymar.

Mauricio Pochettino's PSG side has now won all eight home matches this season, scoring at least twice in each of those, and is 10 points clear at the top of Ligue 1 having played a game more than second-placed Lens.