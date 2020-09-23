Di Maria has been handed the punishment for his part in the stoppage-time fracas which occurred in Le Classique on 14 September (AEST).

Neymar, who accused Alvaro of racism - something the OM player denied, Leandro Paredes and Layvin Kurzawa were all sent off for PSG, while Dario Benedetto and Jordan Amavi saw red for Marseille at Parc des Princes.

While Neymar has served his suspension, Di Maria will miss four games for the Ligue 1 champion.

However, Thomas Tuchel will be able to call on the Argentine for the clash with Reims on Monday (AEST), with the sanction not coming into force until 30 September.

Di Maria will be absent for PSG's Ligue 1 fixtures against Angers, Nimes, Dijon and Nantes.

After losing its first two games of the campaign, PSG has claimed maximum points from its last two fixtures, seeing off Metz and Nice respectively, with Kylian Mbappe having returned from his coronavirus-enforced quarantine.