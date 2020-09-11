WATCH Ligue 1 LIVE, only on beIN SPORTS | 2-Week Free Trial

Lyon had returned to domestic duty after its UEFA Champions League adventure with a comfortable 4-1 win over Dijon, and having scored in its past 15 Ligue 1 matches against Bordeaux, it would have been hopeful of making it two wins from two.

But Jean-Louis Gasset's men came into the game unbeaten on four points after two matches, and not only made life difficult for the European semi-finalist, but more than matched it with some neat interplay in the final third from Nicolas De Preville, Samuel Kalu and Ui-Jo Hwang.

At the opposite end, Bordeaux kept Lyon quiet in the first half. Efforts from Moussa Dembele and Bruno Guimaraes flew wide without significantly threatening Benoit Costil in the home goal, and Rudi Garcia's side struggled to get its impressive attacking machine into top gear after the break too.

Costil, who was on duty with France during the international break, punched away a fierce Maxwel Cornet free-kick midway through the second half and then watched Joachim Andersen send another handily placed set-piece sailing well over his crossbar.

The pair hadn't settled for a point just yet, though. Houssem Aouar, who replaced Dembele on the hour mark, seized onto a Laurent Koscielny block to brilliantly skip through two defenders only to see his shot hit a post late on.

Another substitute, Yacine Adli, had Anthony Lopes scrambling across his goal with a long-range effort in the closing stages, but Bordeaux could do nothing to avoid registering a fifth successive home draw and its second this season after the goalless draw with FC Nantes in Round 1.