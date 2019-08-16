The Lyon defender broke the passing record for Europe's top-five leagues with a solid display, putting him ahead of the likes of Lionel Messi and Kevin De Bruyne.

Since Opta began recording such data in 2006-2007, no player has ever completed so many passes without giving the ball away in a single game.

Moussa Dembele and Memphis Depay both scored twice as Lyon eased to victory, with Houssem Aouar recording a pair of assists and a goal of his own.

Lyon's huge win moved it to the top of the Ligue 1 table, following up its 3-0 defeat of Monaco on the opening weekend.