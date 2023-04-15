MISSED the match? Catch up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-WEEK free trial

The France forward made the most of Salis Abdul Samed's 19th-minute dismissal to net his 139th top-flight goal for PSG and overtake Edinson Cavani's haul, beating Brice Samba inside the box.

Further goals from Vitinha and Lionel Messi helped Christophe Galtier's side refocus on the pitch at Parc des Princes amid a week of off-field distractions.

Most importantly, it sees it open up a nine-point gap over Franck Haise's visitors, who face a monumental task to rein in the defending champion with seven games to go.

A cagey opening quarter exploded into life when Lens found itself abruptly a man down. Abdul Samed was shown a straight red for crunching into Achraf Hakimi's ankle.

PSG wasted little time in making its advantage count, with Mbappe turning and shooting his history-making goal in off the right post in the 31st minute as the prelude to a purple patch.

Vitinha buried a 25-yard rocket past Samba in the 37th minute to double the lead, before Messi played a stunning one-two with Mbappe and slotted past the keeper three minutes later.

Hopes of a further rout did not come to fruition after the break however, and Lens was gifted a penalty lifeline when Fabian Ruiz handled from a corner shortly before the hour mark.

Przemyslaw Frankowski sent Gianluigi Donnarumma the wrong way to score, and from there the visitors proceeded to punch above their weight in a lively last half-hour.

But there was to be no comeback as Donnarumma denined multiple shots on target, and with three more points in their back pocket, it is PSG that holds all the cards heading into the season's final stretch.