Clermont Foot v Lyon May 15, 2023 05:11 3:04 min Ligue 1: Clermont Foot v Lyon WATCH Ligue 1 LIVE on beIN SPORTS | Sign up to beIN SPORTS CONNECT and take advantage of our 7-day trial Highlights Lyon Football Ligue 1 Clermont Foot -Latest Videos 3:04 min Ligue 1: Clermont Foot v Lyon 3:25 min Ligue 1: Monaco v Lille 3:49 min Ligue 1: Marseille v Angers 2:05 min 2. Bundesliga: Paderborn v Heidenheim 2:05 min 2. Bundesliga: Hannover v Darmstadt 2:04 min 2. Bundesliga: Jahn Regensburg v Hamburg 5:03 min Bundesliga: VfB Stuttgart v Bayer Leverkusen 5:02 min Bundesliga: RB Leipzig v Werder Bremen 4:37 min Postecoglou named Scotland's manager of the year 4:20 min Serie A: Hellas Verona v Torino