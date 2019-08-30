First-half goals from Angel Di Maria and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, his third in two appearances, sealed all three points for Thomas Tuchel's side in a match that was halted when perceived offensive banners were displayed in the crowd.

Neymar was again absent as his future remains unresolved, although the latest reports suggest he is likely to be a PSG player when they resume domestic duties in two weeks' time after the international break.

It was a particularly good result for PSG given they were also without the injured Kylian Mbappe, Edinson Cavani and Ander Herrera, as Adil Aouchiche became the youngest player to start a Ligue 1 match for the capital club.

Di Maria made no mistake from the penalty spot 11 minutes in despite a ball being thrown from the crowd as he ran up for the kick.

The same section of the stadium then forced the referee to halt the match 22 minutes in while banners were removed.

Metz began to threaten after the restart around a minute later and Marcin Bulka was worried by a shot from Habib Diallo.

However, two minutes before the break, Choupo-Moting nodded in Marco Verratti's free-kick to double the visitors' lead and it was a supremely comfortable outing from then on for Tuchel's team - even though the coach earned a yellow card for making one too many comments from the dugout.