Balogun hat-trick fires Reims past Lorient February 2, 2023 04:43 5:17 min Arsenal loanee Florian Balogun went top of the Ligue 1 goalscoring charts with a hat-trick in Reims' 4-2 win over Lorient in Ligue 1. WATCH Ligue 1 LIVE on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT Highlights Football Reims Ligue 1 Lorient -Latest Videos 3:38 min Ligue 1: Angers v Ajaccio 3:37 min Ligue 1: Lyon v Brest 3:19 min Ligue 1: Nantes v Marseille 3:33 min Ligue 1: Toulouse v Troyes 5:17 min Balogun hat-trick fires Reims past Lorient 3:23 min Ligue 1: Lille v Clermont 6:28 min Rangers breaks Hearts to keep heat on Celtic 5:39 min Celtic crushes Livingston to keep nine-point lead 5:31 min SPFL: Motherwell v St Johnstone 5:30 min SPFL: Aberdeen v St Mirren