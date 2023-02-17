Three defeats have left PSG bruised, with a Coupe de France exit at Marseille's hands followed by a Ligue 1 defeat at Monaco and a Champions League last-16 first-leg loss to Bayern Munich.

Before a home game against his former club Lille, Galtier was asked about the low block he deployed initially against Bayern.

Hampered by injuries, Galtier resorted to a defensive tactic he felt would give PSG a chance of resisting the German champion until he could introduce Kylian Mbappe – back from an injury break – off the bench and open up the game.

Galtier appeared to be in the process of being asked whether he would use the same system against Lille, a team who, like Bayern, play in an open, attacking manner.

"Are you making fun of me by asking this question?" Galtier said, interrupting the reporter.

"Do you think I was satisfied with what I saw against Bayern? No, I was not satisfied.

"My players didn't do well. We had a game plan that was adapted to the players available.

"Do you think that starting Warren Zaire-Emery in such an important Champions League game under the age of 17 is something I had been working towards?

"The circumstances dictated that and I didn't have other options.

"We wanted to contain Bayern Munich, to then move into the second phase by bringing Kylian on.

"When Kylian came on it created more openings for Bayern but also for us. It was a different game.

"I respect your question but if you think that I enjoyed watching my team play that way for 60 minutes, it's because – with a lot of respect – you are lacking a little respect."

Jumping back in, the reporter suggested Galtier had given an answer that was not in line with the question being asked.

He was stopped in his tracks again as Galtier cut in.

"PSG have to play attacking, attractive football," he said.

"It doesn't have to be spectacular but it has to be effective to win. If the players can put on a spectacle and entertain the fans, of course we will do that."

Galtier is in his first season with PSG, having taken over from Mauricio Pochettino who led the Parisians to the French league title in 2021-22 but oversaw exits from the Coupe de France and Champions League at the last-16 stage.

If PSG fails to overturn their deficit against Bayern it risks the same outcome this season, providing it secures the Ligue 1 trophy.

Domestic league success was not enough for Pochettino to be retained and the same may apply for Galtier, who on taking the PSG job said it was one that comes with "more pressure than anywhere else".