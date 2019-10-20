Angers v Brest October 21, 2019 01:54 3:13 min Irvin Cardona's second-half strike proved decisive as Brest beat Angers 1-0 in Ligue 1 on Sunday (AEDT). Missed the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT Highlights Angers Football Ligue 1 Brest -Latest Videos 1:42 min Ligue 1 Saves of the Week - Round 10 3:38 min Ligue 1: Reims v Montpellier 3:07 min Ligue 1: Monaco v Rennes 1:33 min LaLiga: Espanyol v Villarreal 1:25 min LaLiga: Athletic Club v Real Valladolid 1:47 min Bundesliga top 5 saves - Round 8 2:32 min Bundesliga top 5 goals - Round 8 2:04 min Ligue 1 Goals of the Week - Round 10 2:03 min Bundesliga: Hoffenheim v Schalke 2:03 min Bundesliga: Cologne v Paderborn