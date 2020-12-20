LaLiga
Villas-Boas ruse missed opportunity for Marseille

Andre Villas-Boas admitted Marseille's 1-1 draw with Reims was a "missed opportunity" as his side failed to move into the top three for the first time this season.

Japan's Yuto Nagatomo scored an own goal before Florian Thauvin grabbed an equaliser at Stade Velodrome.

Villas-Boas's men, who lost to Rennes on Thursday (AEDT) when Pape Gueye was sent off, stay fourth in the table, five points behind leader Lyon, albeit with at least one game in hand on all their title rivals.

"It's a missed opportunity and I didn't expect it after a good performance when it was 11 v 11 at Rennes," the former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur boss said.

"It's a blow and we were very disappointed in the changing room."

