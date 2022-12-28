Verratti signs new PSG deal until 2026

WATCH Ligue 1 LIVE on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The Italian midfielder's previous contract was due to expire at the end of the 2023-2024 season, but the 30-year-old has committed for a further two years.

Verratti joined PSG from Pescara in 2012 and has won eight Ligue 1 titles, six Coupe de France trophies and six Coupe de la Ligues since.

He told the club's website: "It gives me great pride to extend my contract with Paris Saint-Germain. I arrived in Paris more than 10 years ago, in this city that I consider my second home. I have always received a lot of support from the club and the fans since I started and I am very grateful for that.

"It was obvious to me that my story would continue to be written here. I hope to win many more trophies in the red and blue shirt."

The announcement came just before Verratti made his 399th appearance for PSG against Strasbourg, and in his 10-and-a-half seasons in France he has 67 goal involvements (11 goals, 56 assists).

Prior to that game, no midfielder in Europe's top five leagues had made more passes than Verratti's 1806 so far this season, while of those to have made at least 500 passes, only Toni Kroos (94.65) and Leandro Paredes (94.05) had a better accuracy percentage than his 93.80.