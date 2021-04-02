Verratti catches COVID-19 again

"After the latest PCR Sars-Cov2 test, Marco Verratti is confirmed positive. He will isolate and be subject to appropriate health protocol," a PSG statement read.

The match against Lille is critical, with the teams in first and second place and locked on 63 points.

Italy midfielder Verratti, 28, will also miss PSG's first leg of Paris Saint-Germain's UEFA Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich next week.

This is the second time this year that Verratti has contracted COVID-19. He missed two Ligue 1 matches between the end of January and the start of February because of a positive virus test.

His absence will make the task harder for PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino as his will also be without Verratti's midfield partner Leandro Paredes.

Bayern will be without star striker Robert Lewandowski for Thursday's (AEDT) UEFA Champions League match at Allianz Arena after the Pole was ruled out for nearly a month with a knee injury picked up on international duty.