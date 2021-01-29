Verratti and Diallo test positive for COVID

WATCH every Ligue 1 match LIVE, only on beIN SPORTS | 2-WEEK free trial

The Ligue 1 champion confirmed on Saturday (AEDT) that the pair had returned positive tests and will enter a period of self-isolation.

The players will subsequently miss Monday's (AEDT) game at Lorient, with PSG looking to extend its unbeaten run under head coach Mauricio Pochettino to six games.

PSG hosts Nimes on Thursday (AEDT) before a trip to Stade Velodrome to take on arch-rival Marseille, which has been struggling to find form in recent weeks.

Pochettino's men are level on points with Lille at the top of the Ligue 1 table and two clear of Lyon as the nine-time champion faces a rare battle to retain the title.