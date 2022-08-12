Unsafe pitch sees Ligue 1 postpone Lorient-Lyon

WATCH Ligue 1 LIVE on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The two sides were due to play their second league match of the new season, having got their campaigns underway last weekend.

But the LFP has elected to delay the encounter after a pitch inspection at Stade du Moustoir deemed the surface to possess a risk to the welfare of both teams.

"The LFP Competitions Committee decided on Friday to postpone the match between FC Lorient and Olympique Lyonnais to a later date," an official statement read.

"The commission noted that the current state of the pitch at Stade du Moustoir did not ensure the safety of the players. As a result, the LFP Competitions Committee decided to postpone the meeting."

Reports suggest that both the ongoing heatwave and drought across western Europe, coupled with the ground playing host to events for the Inter-Celtic Festival of Lorient contributed to the poor conditions.

Both teams kicked off their campaign with wins last weekend, as Lyon defeated Ajaccio and Lorient scored a surprise victory over Rennes.