Turkish delight as Lille leapfrogs PSG again

Lille had lost the lead at the summit for just a few hours after Paris Saint-Germain kept the pressure on with a win against Lens earlier in the day.

But Lille, which has been in top spot for 12 of the past 13 rounds, was in no mood to crack at home to Nice.

Yilmaz fired it into an early need, continuing to bely his 35-years with a first-time finish from the edge of the box, his 13th goal in an impressive maiden campaign in France's top-flight.

Luiz Araujo could have extended the' advantage soon after when he got the break of the ball, but his shot went high over the crossbar.

Nice tried to mount a response, and was nearly punished for pouring bodies forward when Lille goalkeeper Mike Maignan picked out Jonathan David from range, but the Canadian's subsequent effort failed to test Benitez.

Lille's task was made significantly more straightforward when Jordan Lotomba was given his marching orders by referee Amaury Delerue for a second yellow card two minutes into the second half and the hosts took full advantage of their numerical superiority, Celik volleying home a stunning second goal of the game after Reinildo's cross had ricocheted back out to him.

Yilmaz was then a lick of paint away from completing his brace with a first-time effort which eluded Benitez but struck the Argentine's post.

Nice coach Adrian Ursea sent defenders Andy Pelmard and Stanley Nsoki on for the final 20 minutes in an attempt to stem the tide, but it was nearly Lille's late change Yusuf Yazici who had the final say.

The forward, who replaced compatriot Yilmaz, curled a left-footed effort wide of the upright five minutes from time. A third would have been further reward for Lille, which continues to stay strong at the summit.