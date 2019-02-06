Tuchel confirms fresh Verratti injury blow

The Italy international, 26, returned to training on Tuesday (AEDT) after being sidelined with a sprained ankle sustained last month.

That was a boost to PSG, which is set to be without Neymar until April, ahead of its UEFA Champions League last-16 tie against Manchester United beginning next week.

But after Verratti missed his side's extra-time win over Villefranche in the Coupe de France on Thursday, Tuchel revealed the midfielder had suffered a fresh injury.

"Marco Verratti could not finish training yesterday [Tuesday]. He had problems," he said.

"I have to wait until tomorrow [Thursday] to decide if he can play against Bordeaux.

"His new problem is something else, but I do not know too much."

PSG hosts Bordeaux on Sunday before making the trip to Old Trafford for the first leg of its tie with United three days later.