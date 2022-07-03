WAFCON 2022
Ligue 1

Rennes coach Genesio would welcome Umtiti reunion

Rennes manager Bruno Genesio has not played down reports suggesting a move for Barcelona's Samuel Umtiti, adding the star is a "high-level player".

Getty Images

WATCH Rennes in Ligue 1 LIVE on beIN SPORTS | Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The Ligue 1 outfit have been linked for a move for the France international, who endured a torrid 2021-2022 campaign at Camp Nou rocked by injury.

A Europa League qualifying finish for Rennes has left Genesio seeking "sports guarantees" in regard to his transfer aims, and the World Cup winner - whom he previously coached at Lyon - would fit the bill.

"Sam is a player I know perfectly well," he said. "I trained him as a youth player and then in the Lyon first team. That creates a bond.

"You all know his history, his qualities [and] the setbacks he had last year. But he is still a high-level player, and we are interested in high-level players," 

Genesio touched on his desire to reinforce Rennes' squad too, adding that he needs an influx of fresh talent to replicate the club's 2021-2022 feats.

"I want to have sports guarantees," he said. "We just had a very good season. To continue, we need a quality group.

"I needed to have a lot of answers in the backbone of the team that we were going to be able to maintain and what we were able to do in terms of reinforcements."

News Barcelona Rennes Football LaLiga Ligue 1 Transfers Samuel Umtiti
Previous Nice president happy to see Galtier move to PSG
Read
Nice president happy to see Galtier move to PSG
Next
-

Latest Stories

>