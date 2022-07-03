Rennes coach Genesio would welcome Umtiti reunion

The Ligue 1 outfit have been linked for a move for the France international, who endured a torrid 2021-2022 campaign at Camp Nou rocked by injury.

A Europa League qualifying finish for Rennes has left Genesio seeking "sports guarantees" in regard to his transfer aims, and the World Cup winner - whom he previously coached at Lyon - would fit the bill.

"Sam is a player I know perfectly well," he said. "I trained him as a youth player and then in the Lyon first team. That creates a bond.

"You all know his history, his qualities [and] the setbacks he had last year. But he is still a high-level player, and we are interested in high-level players,"

Genesio touched on his desire to reinforce Rennes' squad too, adding that he needs an influx of fresh talent to replicate the club's 2021-2022 feats.

"I want to have sports guarantees," he said. "We just had a very good season. To continue, we need a quality group.

"I needed to have a lot of answers in the backbone of the team that we were going to be able to maintain and what we were able to do in terms of reinforcements."