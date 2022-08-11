SPFL IS BACK!
Ligue 1

PSG's Kalimuendo joins Rennes for €25million

Paris Saint-Germain striker Arnaud Kalimuendo has joined Rennes in a reported €25million transfer, penning a five-year deal with the Ligue 1 side.

Getty Images

WATCH Ligue 1 LIVE on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Kalimuendo, a France Under-21 international who signed his first professional contract with PSG as a 17-year-old in 2019, had been strongly linked with Premier League side Leeds United after they missed out on Belgian forward Charles De Ketelaere to Milan.

The pacey forward has spent each of the last two seasons on loan at Lens, scoring 12 league goals in the 2021-22 campaign as they recorded an impressive seventh-placed finish.

Only nine players, including PSG stars Kylian Mbappe (28) and Neymar (13), outscored Kalimuendo last term, earning the 20-year-old a big-money move to Europa League qualifiers Rennes.

PSG boss Christophe Galtier had confirmed Kalimuendo's move was imminent earlier on Thursday, while Mauro Icardi is also expected to leave the Parc des Princes to make room for another attacking recruit.

Rennes lost its Ligue 1 opener to Lorient last Monday (AEST) and face a trip to Monaco in its second game of the campaign on Sunday.

News PSG Rennes Leeds United Football Ligue 1
Previous Galtier eyes another forward signing for PSG
Read
Galtier eyes another forward signing for PSG
Next
-

Latest Stories

>