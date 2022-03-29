PSG urged to prioritise Tchouameni over Pogba

Tchouameni has broken into Didier Deschamps’ squad this season after a string of impressive displays in the heart of the Monaco midfield.

The 22 year-old made his debut for Les Bleus against Bosnia and Herzegovina last September – helping them win the Nations League two months later – before netting the winner in Friday's victory over Ivory Coast.

PSG is one of several clubs reportedly linked with a move for Tchouameni, while Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba can leave Old Trafford on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Former France international Rothen spent two-and-a-half years with Monaco – helping them reach the Champions League final in 2004 – before making 180 appearances during a six-year stint at PSG.

While the 43-year-old sees no reason why PSG cannot target both Pogba and Tchouameni, he believes the latter should take priority.

"One can go with the other," he said. "This does not mean that if PSG signs Tchouameni, we should no longer talk about Pogba.

"Paul Pogba is free, Paris can do both.

"Nevertheless, the priority on these two profiles – even if it costs more money – in order to build a collective is Aurelien Tchouameni and players like him."

Despite fierce competition for places in the heart of midfield, Rothen can see Tchouameni establishing himself as a key figure for Les Bleus.

"He could not always be a starter because there is a big competition in the French team, but he can have more and more playing time," he added.

"And he has each time shown this strength that he has with the ball, this personality in a different role than the one in which he plays in Monaco.

"I think he's well above average from a technical point of view, from a physical point of view and from a vision of the game."