PSG suspends operations after Ligue 1 shutdown

The spread of coronavirus across the globe has led to the mass cancelation of sporting events, the Ligue de Football Professionnel confirming on Saturday (AEDT) that all fixtures in Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 are suspended "until further notice".

It had initially been agreed earlier this week that all games would be played behind closed doors until 15 April but, after advice from the French government, games will now be postponed.

In the wake of the announcement, Ligue 1 leader PSG, which defeated Borussia Dortmund at an empty Parc des Princes in the UEFA Champions League on Thursday (AEDT) and sits 12 points clear in France's top flight, confirmed it has closed down all operations.

"All the departments of the club and its sports sections are concerned, women's and men's football, handball and judo," a statement on PSG's website read.



"All training is cancelled until [and including] Sunday. Athletes are invited to stay at their homes during this period. The medical service of the club and its external experts are to follow the evolution of the situation and recommend from Sunday evening the measures to take for the following days.

"The club remains attentive to the decisions to be announced by UEFA on 17 March on the holding of its competitions."

No date for a resumption of the French leagues has been announced, though a further update is expected after a meeting of the 55 UEFA member associations on Wednesday (AEDT).

As it stands, all of Europe's major leagues are currently on hold until the start of April at the earliest, with the Bundesliga having cancelled its fixtures for this weekend, while the Premier League has also postponed games.