PSG star Mbappe vague when asked about Real Madrid

Madrid has been a long-time admirer of Mbappe and the 20 year-old star continues to be linked with the Champions League holder and LaLiga giant.

Mbappe, who helped France win the 2018 World Cup, was asked about Madrid after his hat-trick in the 9-0 humiliation of Guingamp.

"I'm fine here, but in football - and the future, you never know," Mbappe said.

Mbappe, who has scored a Ligue 1-high 17 goals and 21 in all competitions this season, added: "I'm very happy with how things are going for me at Paris Saint-Germain.

"I'm under contract until 2021 and so now's not the moment to think about anything else."