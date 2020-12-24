PSG reportedly sacks Tuchel

WATCH every Ligue 1 match LIVE, only on beIN SPORTS | 2-WEEK free trial

Tuchel has come under increasing pressure this season, with champion PSG third in Ligue 1 after losing four of its 17 matches so far.

A rout of struggling Strasbourg on Thursday (AEDT) came too late for the German boss, who was reportedly relieved of his duties on Christmas Eve local time.

Former Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino, who spent more than two years with PSG in his playing days, looks poised to replace the 47-year-old.

Tuchel masterminded back-to-back Ligue 1 title triumphs after he was appointed in May 2018, also winning the Coupe de France, Coupe de la Ligue and claiming the Trophee des Champions twice.

PSG missed out on a maiden UEFA Champions League success when it was beaten 1-0 by Bayern Munich in the final in August.

Tuchel endured a fractious relationship with sporting director Leonardo, but the Brazilian last month stated that the club had never considered sacking the former Borussia Dortmund head coach.

Criticism of PSG's lack of transfer business from Tuchel, whose contract was due to expire at the end of this season, did not go down well with Leonardo during the previous window.

PSG lost its first two Ligue 1 matches of the campaign amid a coronavirus outbreak and Tuchel then suggested a repeat of the 2019-2020 campaign could not be expected because of a lack of investment in the playing squad.

Despite a less than vintage start domestically, Tuchel guided last year's runner-up into the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 as Group H winner.

His replacement will do battle with Barcelona for a place in the quarter-finals.