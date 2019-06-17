PSG president rules out Mbappe exit

France forward Mbappe put Real Madrid on alert last month when he declared a "new project" might resolve his wish for greater authority.

LaLiga giant Madrid have since been linked heavily with the 20-year-old amid a squad overhaul that has seen Zinedine Zidane sign Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic and Ferland Mendy.

Al-Khelaifi, however, insists Mbappe will not be allowed to join the influx at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"He wants to be more involved in the PSG project, to grow with the team, the club," Al-Khelaifi said.

"I explained to him that you do not ask for responsibility, you go and get it. Sometimes, you have to take it.

"I am not 100 per cent sure, but 200 per cent sure that he will be here next season!"

Mbappe has spent two seasons at PSG, amassing 46 goals in Ligue 1.