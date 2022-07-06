PSG goalkeeper Letellier signs new two-year deal

Letellier has spent the past two seasons on PSG's books, having emerged through the club's academy, but first-team opportunities have been hard to come by.

He played third choice to Gianluigi Donnarumma and Keylor Navas last season and made just one appearance, coming as a late substitute in PSG's final game of the campaign.

The 31-year-old's previous deal expired at the end of the 2021-2022 season, but PSG confirmed on its official website on Thursday (AEST) that fresh terms have been agreed.

PSG, which appointed Christophe Galtier has its new boss on Tuesday, also has Sergio Rico among its back-up options in goal following his return from a loan spell with Mallorca.