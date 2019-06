PSG confirmed the fixture on its Twitter account after Espanyol was forced to withdraw from their pre-season clash due to UEFA Europa League commitments.

The French giant will take on Sydney FC in Suzhou three days after its clash against Inter Milan, as part of the club's summer tour of Asia.

Les joueurs de @TTuchelofficial affronteront le @SydneyFC à la place de l'Espanyol Barcelone lors du #ChinaSummerTour2019



It will be a chance for A-League champion Sydney FC to showcase itself against one of Europe's glamour clubs, which boasts the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani in its ranks.