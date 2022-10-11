PSG advisor Campos denies Mbappe exit rumours

World Cup winner Mbappe signed a new three-year deal with the Ligue 1 champions ahead of the 2022-2023 season, seemingly ending speculation around a potential move to Real Madrid.

However, new reports have claimed the France international wants to leave Paris in January, with Madrid again said to be his preferred destination.

Ahead of a crucial Champions League clash with Benfica on Thursday (AEDT), PSG football advisor Campos refuted the suggestions Mbappe wants to depart.

"It's information. We have rumours every day, and we can't come and talk about them every day," Campos said.

"In this case, it's special, because we are a few hours away from a very important match; it is serious. It is serious because my name is also mentioned. And especially because I am with Kylian every day, [and] he never spoke to me about leaving in January.

"I was with the president, and to the president, Kylian never talked about leaving in January, too. That means it's not a statement from the player, it's information.

"Before a match like this, it's very serious and that's why I'm here: it's to deny and say clearly that Kylian never spoke, neither to me nor to the president, about leaving PSG in January. This question never came up."

Reports suggested Mbappe had become unsettled in the French capital, citing his role within the PSG attack, a failure to bolster their defensive options and a breakdown in his relationship with team-mate Neymar.

"Compared to me, I have a three-year contract with PSG, I am very happy to be here in this house, and I work every day so that PSG, at the end of my contract, have something special," Campos added.

"We speak with Kylian daily, as with Neymar, [Lionel] Messi, Danilo [Pereira], Vitinha, [Marco] Verratti, all the players. We discuss.

"Regarding recruitment, I have already said what I had to say last month [about a disappointing transfer window], I was very clear.

"The most important thing is to let people know that we work very hard every day, we are very happy to be here, and we are giving our all to satisfy PSG."