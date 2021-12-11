Pochettino expects Ramos back soon for PSG

WATCH PSG v Monaco LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The former Real Madrid captain made his long-awaited PSG debut in last month's 3-1 win at Saint-Etienne after recovering from a calf injury, but he has not played since because of muscle fatigue.

Speaking ahead of welcoming Niko Kovac's Monaco to Parc des Princes on Monday (AEDT), Pochettino indicated that Ramos is likely to be back available soon.

He defended his decision to play the 35-year-old for the full 90 minutes against Les Verts, who had Timothee Kolodziejczak sent off in first-half stoppage-time.

"Will [Ramos] play again in 2021? Yes, we hope to see him again by the end of the calendar year," the former Tottenham Hotspur manager said.

When asked if Ramos played too much against Saint-Etienne, Pochettino added: "No, he was feeling good. We played 11 against 10 most of this game. The requirement was maybe not the same as 11 against 11."

PSG beat Club Brugge 4-1 in its final UEFA Champions League group game on Wednesday (AEDT) and Pochettino was asked about his ambitions in the competition, particularly considering a second-placed group finish means it will be unseeded in Monday's draw for the Round of 16.

"Is there a team that we particularly fear? Honestly, no. There are only very good teams. They have all their strengths. We are PSG, we have to beat all the teams," Pochettino said.

"Before February and the [UEFA] Champions League, we have matches [here] where we have to perform well. One of the club's objectives is to win the [UEFA] Champions League, but we also have to be focused on the present."

PSG leads the way in Ligue 1, sitting 11 points clear of second-placed Rennes going into the weekend, but it has drawn its past two league games, with questions arising as to whether Pochettino is getting the best out of his star-studded squad.

"We would like to be able to perform at a high level for 90 minutes, on a regular basis," the Argentinean coach said. "It's difficult. The level is high in Ligue 1 and in the European Cup.

"We expect a tough game against a very good [Monaco] team. They are not worse off than last season. They have a great coach, great players."