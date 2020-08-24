Payet takes shot at vanquished PSG as Le Classique rivalry intensifies

With despondent PSG players barely off the field after their heartbreaking UEFA Champions League final loss to Bayern Munich, Marseille star Dimitri Payet took to Twitter to post a remarkable dig at his side's Le Classique rival.

In a sign there is no love lost between the fierce Le Classique rivals, Payet's video appeared to show a PSG logo featuring a star, only for a hand to drag the logo away to unveil a Marseille crest underneath.

In its first appearance in the final of Europe's elite competition, the Ligue 1 champion was beaten 1-0, with former PSG winger Kingsley Coman heading in the winning goal in the second half in Lisbon.

Marseille is the only French team to have won the tournament in men's football, having lifted the trophy back in 1993, two years after it reached its first final.

Videos of Marseille fans celebrating in the streets after the final whistle have also circulated on social media, with supporters jubilant that PSG's expensive project has still been unable to yield the biggest trophy in European club football.

In the build-up to the game, a ban on wearing PSG shirts or displaying banners in Marseille was imposed in a bid to prevent a repeat of disturbances seen during its 3-0 semi-final win over RB Leipzig.

However, police reversed the decision after accepting it had caused a lack of understanding.

Marseille's logo features a star to symbolise that club's 1993 European title - a particular piece of silverware that has eluded PSG - this morning's loss to Bayern another painful chapter in the club's chase for continental glory.

Payet accompanied his video with the caption: "Une Histoire. Un Club. Une VIlle" in a swipe that is sure to add another layer of spice to the two clubs' already-intense rivalry.

Fans won't get to wait long for PSG's opportunity to reply, with the clubs set to meet in Le Classique in two weeks' time, on 14 September (AEST).

Stars are notably absent from PSG's crest, the club not yet posting the 10 league wins or the European title required to earn the prized addition.

By contrast, Saint-Etienne has a star for winning 10 titles, along with Marseille's European accolade. Nantes had eight stars woven into its old crest, for each of the eight league titles it has won.