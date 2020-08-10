Paulo Sousa leaves Bordeaux days after Juve links

WATCH Every Ligue 1 match live, only on beIN SPORTS | 2-Week Free Trial
Sousa had been in charge of the Ligue 1 club since March 2019, although he was last week linked with Juventus - who he represented as a player - as Maurizio Sarri was sacked in Turin.
The Portuguese was said to be a popular choice with compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo, but Juve instead appointed Andrea Pirlo.
Pirlo takes over at Juventus
Sousa has departed Bordeaux regardless ahead of the new season, having guided his side to 12th in 2019-2020 before the campaign was suspended.
Gasset returns to Bordeaux, where he served as assistant to Laurent Blanc during his successful reign that returned the 2008-2009 Ligue 1 title.
Alongside Gasset, the club confirmed the arrival of Alain Roche as sporting director.