The Ligue 1 champion confirmed it has extended its recruitment into the North Rhein-Westphalia region.

PSG said two training bases for young players aged six to 16 will be based in Dusseldorf and Oberhausen, with both "steeped in the playing philosophy and values of Paris Saint-Germain".

It means clubs including Borussia Dortmund, Schalke, Borussia Monchengladbach and Bayer Leverkusen, all based nearby, could be forced to compete for players with PSG.

Thomas Tuchel, a former Dortmund manager, took charge at PSG last summer and said of the club's ambitious move: "It gives me very special pleasure to see Paris Saint-Germain growing in Germany.

"The academy will provide an opportunity to share Paris Saint-Germain’s vision of football with German youngsters and offer them quality coaching."

PSG's director of merchandising and brand diversification Fabien Allegre spoke of the club reaching "new frontiers".

Paris Saint-Germain said it would hold two "discovery days" this month: in Dusseldorf on 22 June and in Oberhausen seven days later.

Those will be supervised by PSG academy head coach Benjamin Houri and Guido Contrino, who has become director of the club's German academy.

The two academies will fully open their doors in September and will coach players all year round, PSG said.