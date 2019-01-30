Neymar set for 10 weeks out with foot injury January 30, 2019 12:29 Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar is set to miss both legs of the Champions League tie with Manchester United due to injury. Getty Images Neymar is set for 10 weeks on the sidelines due to his right foot injury, Paris Saint-Germain confirmed. Communiqué du club - Neymar Jr — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) January 30, 2019 News Manchester United PSG Football Neymar Ligue 1 UEFA Champions League Previous Weigl was tempted by potential PSG move Read Next PSG Pursuing DC United's Acosta Read