Neymar set for 10 weeks out with foot injury

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar is set to miss both legs of the Champions League tie with Manchester United due to injury.

Neymar is set for 10 weeks on the sidelines due to his right foot injury, Paris Saint-Germain confirmed.

 

