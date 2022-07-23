Neymar says he wants to stay at PSG

WATCH Ligue 1 LIVE on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The Brazil international has been linked with the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea and Juventus.

Neymar came on just before the hour mark in PSG's 3-0 friendly win over Japanese outfit Urawa Red Diamonds in Saitama on Saturday and spoke of his wish to remain with the Ligue 1 champion after the match.

The former Barcelona forward, who has three years remaining on his contract, said: "I want to stay in Paris. I don't know about the club since they haven't told me anything. I have a multi-year contract here. So far, I haven't been told anything."

Neymar was in the PSG team that crumbled at the Bernabeu last season, when a Karim Benzema hat-trick saw PSG let a 2-0 second-leg lead slip against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

He was booed in PSG's next home game after that collapse, and there has been talk of that reaction leading to the 30-year-old wanting to seek pastures new.

Yet Neymar says he is looking forward to the new season with Christophe Galtier in charge after Mauricio Pochettino's departure.

He added: "I feel good, in good shape, after the holidays at home. For everyone, we have to train a lot to improve as a team. The truth is that everything is fine.

"I have nothing to prove to anyone. I like to play football, I'm happy."