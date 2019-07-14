Neymar risks wrath of PSG with new comments

The Brazilian star appears to be at loggerheads with his current employer as rumours continue that he is trying to engineer a return to Barca.

Furthermore, PSG sporting director Leonardo confirmed Neymar can leave if potential suitors meet the club's asking price.

Neymar joined PSG from Barca for a world-record fee of €222 million ($358 million) in August 2017, but five months earlier had played a major role in dumping the French side out of the UEFA Champions League in the last 16.

PSG won the first leg 4-0, but Barca stunned the Ligue 1 champion at Camp Nou, running out a 6-1 winner on aggregate, scoring three times — including a Neymar brace — after the 88th minute to pull off one of the greatest comebacks in the competition's history.

Speaking at the Red Bull Neymar Jr's Five event, Neymar again risked the wrath of PSG fans by calling that one of his two best moments in football.

"My best memory as a footballer? There are two moments. Firstly, when we won the Olympics with Brazil. Secondly, the remontada against Paris," he said.

"What we felt when we scored the sixth goal … I never felt something like this. It was incredible.

"When we won against PSG with Barca, it was completely … we all went crazy afterwards. I believe it was the best possible feeling for all of us."