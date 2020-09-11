Neymar clear of COVID ahead of Le Classique

WATCH Le Classique LIVE, only on beIN SPORTS | 2-Week Free Trial

The Brazil international was one of seven players ruled out of PSG's 1-0 loss to Lens in its opening game of the season on Friday (AEST) after contracting COVID-19.

However, head coach Thomas Tuchel was hopeful of welcoming back at least a few of his quarantined players for this weekend's Le Classique with Marseille.

Former Barcelona forward Neymar is among those now back in contention after completing a period of self-isolation and being given the go-ahead to link up with his team-mates.

"I went back to training, super happy #CORONAOUT," Neymar posted on Twitter on Friday, accompanied by a 'zany face' emoji.

Voltei aos treinos, super feliz ... O PAI TA ON 🤪 #CORONAOUT — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) September 11, 2020

An error from third-choice goalkeeper Marcin Bulka gifted what proved to be the winning goal to Ignatius Ganago in PSG's loss to Lens at Stade Bollaert-Delelis.

The reigning champion was also without Kylian Mbappe, Angel Di Maria, Leandro Paredes, Mauro Icardi, Marquinhos and Keylor Navas for the match.

Asked about the possibility of welcoming back those players against Marseille, Tuchel said: "If possible, a few players could play.

"But if they play, they would only have a leg workout before then. If Neymar, Di Maria play, yes, but they would play after two weeks without training too.

"Physically, I can't wait for them to be the decisive guys. It's always risky. We have to talk with the players, the doctors too."