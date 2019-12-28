Moreno in at Monaco after Jardim is sacked again

Moreno, 42, has signed until June 2022 and will start the job of turning Monaco around from Monday.

AS Monaco announces the end of its collaboration with coach Leonardo Jardim. Former Spain national team coach Robert Moreno takes over first-team duties in an agreement that runs until 2022. pic.twitter.com/KxbiMnrgZZ — AS Monaco EN (@AS_Monaco_EN) December 28, 2019

"We are very pleased to announce the arrival of Robert Moreno," vice president and general manager Oleg Petrov said.

"We strongly believe in him and in his ability to lead the team to success. We welcome him to AS Monaco.

"On behalf of President Dmitry Rybolovlev, I would also like to thank Leonardo Jardim for all the work accomplished and all the successes achieved in recent years.

"Leonardo and his staff did their utmost to keep the club in Ligue 1 last season, then give the team the place it deserves in our championship. We wish him good luck for the future."

Jardim was the driving force behind Monaco's charge to the Ligue 1 title and a place in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League during the season 2016-2017.

However, that sort of form has been long missing for the club, which will now place all its hopes on Moreno, a winner of multiple honours during his time as an assistant at Barcelona with Luis Enrique.

During that three-year chapter of his career from 2014-2017, Moreno won the UEFA Champions League in 2015, two LaLiga titles, three Copa del Reys, a Spanish Super Cup and a FIFA Club World Cup.