Mbappe unfazed by 'trivial' Martinez celebrations

Kylian Mbappe has shrugged off the taunts from Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez since France's defeat in the FIFA World Cup final.

Martinez has come in for significant criticism for his actions after Argentina's shootout win over Les Bleus in Qatar, where he called for a minute's silence for Mbappe during dressing room celebrations.

The Aston Villa keeper was then was pictured with a doll with the Paris Saint-Germain star's face stuck on it during an open-top bus parade in Buenos Aires.

Mbappe was not fazed by Martinez's behaviour and offered a blunt verdict when a question was posed to him about the antics.

"Celebrations are not my problem. I don't waste energy in such trivial things," he said after PSG's Ligue 1 win against Strasbourg on Thursday (AEDT).

"The important thing for me is to give the best of myself for my club, and we will wait for Leo [Messi] to come back to continue scoring and winning games."

Mbappe also revealed he spoke to Messi after the end of the final and offered congratulations to his club team-mate.

"I spoke with him after the game, I congratulated him. It was the quest of a lifetime for him, for me too, but I failed, so you always have to remain a good player." he said.

Messi is set to return to club duty next week.

