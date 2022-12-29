Mbappe unfazed by 'trivial' Martinez celebrations

Martinez has come in for significant criticism for his actions after Argentina's shootout win over Les Bleus in Qatar, where he called for a minute's silence for Mbappe during dressing room celebrations.

The Aston Villa keeper was then was pictured with a doll with the Paris Saint-Germain star's face stuck on it during an open-top bus parade in Buenos Aires.

Mbappe was not fazed by Martinez's behaviour and offered a blunt verdict when a question was posed to him about the antics.

"Celebrations are not my problem. I don't waste energy in such trivial things," he said after PSG's Ligue 1 win against Strasbourg on Thursday (AEDT).

"The important thing for me is to give the best of myself for my club, and we will wait for Leo [Messi] to come back to continue scoring and winning games."

Mbappe also revealed he spoke to Messi after the end of the final and offered congratulations to his club team-mate.

"I spoke with him after the game, I congratulated him. It was the quest of a lifetime for him, for me too, but I failed, so you always have to remain a good player." he said.

Messi is set to return to club duty next week.