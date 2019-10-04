Mbappe suffers fresh injury blow

Mbappe has featured as a second-half substitute in PSG's last two matches after shaking off a hamstring problem that had ruled him out for a month.

However, the 20-year-old aggravated the injury during his 30 minutes on the field in Wednesdays (AEST) 1-0 UEFA Champions League win at Galatasaray and is now facing another spell on the sidelines.

Didier Deschamps named Mbappe in France's 23-man squad for this month's qualifiers against Iceland and Turkey, but the talented young forward may now be forced to withdraw.

"I can tell you Kylian will not be with us," Tuchel said.

"It is not a relapse, but a reaction between the wound and the nerve.

"I understand time is needed to treat the wound. I have not spoken with Didier Deschamps about Kylian."

PSG has been without record goalscorer Edinson Cavani since its 4-0 win over Toulouse at the end of August, while Julian Draxler, Thilo Kehrer and Colin Dagba are all out of this weekend's clash at Parc des Princes.

Asked for an update on the fitness of Cavani, who has returned to training, Tuchel said: "Honestly, I do not know. He is with us and is not in pain, but he told me he does not feel 100 per cent comfortable.

"He is not completely free from injury. We'll wait until after today's training session to decide on him."

Presnel Kimpembe is PSG's other representative in France's latest squad after earning a recall for the world champion with his return to form and fitness in recent weeks.

"He is ready to play for France," Tuchel said. "I am very, very happy for him. He deserves this. He has worked very professionally and is in a good spell."