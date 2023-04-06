Mbappe lashes out over PSG promo video

WATCH Nice v PSG on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The forward penned a fresh contract with the Ligue 1 champion last year, after a lengthy transfer saga over a potential move to Real Madrid.

But despite being tied down until 2025, the France striker's future continues to draw speculation, particularly amid faltering form for Christophe Galtier's team.

Now Mbappe has aired his frustration over being the centre-piece of PSG's season ticket renewal push, and vowed to push to protect his image rights.

"I just took part in the viewing of the club's re-subscription campaign for the 23-24 season," he said. "At no time was I informed of the content of the interview.

"It looked like a basic interview during a club marketing day. I don't agree with this published video. That's why I'm fighting for the right to the individual image.

"PSG is a big club and a big family, but it is especially not Kylian Saint-Germain."

Mbappe's comments come amid a rough run for PSG, with three losses in its past four games across all competitions and a UEFA Champions League exit to boot.

Although it remains at the summit of Ligue 1, the runaway procession it had looked likely to enjoy for another league title has been all but scotched by back-to-back defeats in the top-flight.

Both Lens and Marseille lie just six points behind ahead of a trip to European-chasing Nice on Sunday (AEST).