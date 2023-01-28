Marseille swoops for World Cup star Ounahi

Ounahi was pivotal as Morocco became the first African team to reach the last four at a FIFA World Cup, catching the eye as the Atlas Lions saw off Spain and Portugal before falling to France.

The 22-year-old will leave Angers to join fellow Ligue 1 outfit Marseille for a fee reportedly of around €10 million ($15.3 million), having previously been linked with the likes of Napoli, Leicester City and Leeds United.

Both French clubs announced a deal was in place.

Olympique de Marseille announces an agreement in principle with @AngersSCO, for the permanent transfer of @AzzedineOunahi to the club. pic.twitter.com/idAq9thvFD — Olympique de Marseille 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 (@OM_English) January 28, 2023

A statement from third-placed Marseille read: "Olympique Marseille announces an agreement in principle with Angers for the permanent signing of Azzedine Ounahi."

Ounahi has played 15 games in the French top flight this season, having also been a regular last season, and he will leave Angers just 18 months after arriving from minnow Avranches.

His arrival at Stade Velodrome could pave the way for Matteo Guendouzi's departure.

The France international is rumoured to be a target for Premier League sides Aston Villa and West Ham United.