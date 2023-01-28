BUNDESLIGA
Ligue 1

Marseille swoops for World Cup star Ounahi

Marseille has struck a deal to sign Azzedine Ounahi after clubs from across Europe targeted the midfielder who dazzled in Morocco's FIFA World Cup semi-final run.

Getty Images

WATCH Ligue 1 LIVE on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ounahi was pivotal as Morocco became the first African team to reach the last four at a FIFA World Cup, catching the eye as the Atlas Lions saw off Spain and Portugal before falling to France.

The 22-year-old will leave Angers to join fellow Ligue 1 outfit Marseille for a fee reportedly of around €10 million ($15.3 million), having previously been linked with the likes of Napoli, Leicester City and Leeds United.

Both French clubs announced a deal was in place.

A statement from third-placed Marseille read: "Olympique Marseille announces an agreement in principle with Angers for the permanent signing of Azzedine Ounahi."

Ounahi has played 15 games in the French top flight this season, having also been a regular last season, and he will leave Angers just 18 months after arriving from minnow Avranches.

His arrival at Stade Velodrome could pave the way for Matteo Guendouzi's departure.

The France international is rumoured to be a target for Premier League sides Aston Villa and West Ham United.

News Angers Marseille Football Ligue 1 Azzedine Ounahi
Previous Galtier clears up Kimpembe captaincy confusion
Read
Galtier clears up Kimpembe captaincy confusion
Next Marseille v Monaco
Read
Marseille v Monaco
-

Latest Stories

>