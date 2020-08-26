Ligue 1 is back!
Ligue 1

Marseille captain Mandanda extends deal to 2024

Marseille captain Steve Mandanda will be 39 by the time his contract expires at Stade Velodrome after agreeing an extension.

AFP

WATCH every Ligue 1 match live, only on beIN SPORTS | 2-Week Free Trial

The OM captain and goalkeeper had been set to leave the club at the end of the 2020-2021 season.

A three-year extension will, a Marseille statement said, allow Mandanda to "add even more to the legend".

The 35-year-old, who will be 39 when his new deal expires, has made a club-record 549 appearances for OM.

Bumper Ligue 1 season preview

Mandanda - initially signed from Le Havre in 2007 - had a short, unsuccessful stint with Crystal Palace in the Premier League in 2016-2017 before returning to Marseille.

The France international remained Marseille's first-choice keeper last term before the Ligue 1 season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ligue 1 young guns to watch this season

Their new campaign is belatedly set to get under way at Brest on Sunday after positive COVID-19 tests prompted the postponement of the first scheduled match.

 

News Marseille Football Ligue 1
Previous PSG's Ligue 1 trip to Lens postponed
Read
PSG's Ligue 1 trip to Lens postponed
Next Mbappe sad to see Silva, Choupo-Moting leave
Read
Mbappe sad to see Silva, Choupo-Moting leave

Latest Stories