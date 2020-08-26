Marseille captain Mandanda extends deal to 2024

The OM captain and goalkeeper had been set to leave the club at the end of the 2020-2021 season.

A three-year extension will, a Marseille statement said, allow Mandanda to "add even more to the legend".

Notre capitaine @SteveMandanda a prolongé son contrat jusqu'en 2⃣0⃣2⃣4⃣ ! 🔥



L'occasion de (re)vivre ses meilleurs moments à l'OM 👉https://t.co/WhCYDsOThg pic.twitter.com/KbHiDj849N — Olympique de Marseille (@OM_Officiel) August 26, 2020

The 35-year-old, who will be 39 when his new deal expires, has made a club-record 549 appearances for OM.

Mandanda - initially signed from Le Havre in 2007 - had a short, unsuccessful stint with Crystal Palace in the Premier League in 2016-2017 before returning to Marseille.

The France international remained Marseille's first-choice keeper last term before the Ligue 1 season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Their new campaign is belatedly set to get under way at Brest on Sunday after positive COVID-19 tests prompted the postponement of the first scheduled match.