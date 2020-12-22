Lyon's Dembele breaks arm in training

WATCH every Ligue 1 match LIVE, only on beIN SPORTS | 2-WEEK free trial

Lyon is second in France's top flight on goal difference and entertains Nantes on Thursday (AEDT).

The 24-year-old striker broke his arm on Monday but did not say how long he would be out. However, coach Rudi Garcia said at his press conference that he feared the player would need an operation.

Lyon resumes its league campaign on 7 January (AEDT) against Lens.

Dembele has struggled so far this season with just one goal and has frequently started on the bench. Last season he scored 16 goals in 27 Ligue 1 appearances.