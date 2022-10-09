BUNDESLIGA
Lyon to appoint Blanc after sacking Bosz

Lyon sacked head coach Peter Bosz on Monday (AEDT) and confirmed his successor will be Laurent Blanc.

The seven-time French champions lost patience with Dutchman Bosz, whose second season at the club began brightly but has quickly deteriorated.

After taking 13 points from their opening five Ligue 1 games, suggesting they might challenge at least for a Champions League place, Lyon went into free-fall.

It halted a four-match losing run in the league when drawing 1-1 against Toulouse on Saturday, but that point at home was not enough to save Bosz, a former Ajax, Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen boss.

The dismal sequence of defeats had been Lyon's longest in the French top flight since March 1991, when it also had a four-game run of losses.

Lyon finished only eighth last season, missing out on qualification for all European competitions. It was its lowest league finish since the 1995-1996 campaign, when it was 11th.

His replacement will be Blanc, the former Bordeaux, France and Paris Saint-Germain boss, who will officially take charge on Tuesday.

Blanc left PSG In June 2016, after a three-year reign that included Ligue 1 titles in each season.

His most recent coaching assignment came at Qatari club Al-Rayyan, with Blanc leaving that post in February after 14 months in charge.

A club statement confirmed Blanc has agreed a contract to run until the end of the 2023-2024 season.

