Lyon signs Argentina's Tagliafico from Ajax

Lyon has signed Argentina full-back Nicolas Tagliafico from Ajax on a three-year deal.

The 29-year-old had been a regular for Ajax over the past four-and-a-half seasons, making 169 appearances for the Eredivisie champion and winning five major honours.

After a protracted transfer saga, Lyon confirmed the arrival of Tagliafico on Sunday (AEST).

The Ligue 1 club agreed a fee of €4.2 million ($6.2 million) for the left-back, who will fill the void left by loanee Emerson Palmieri's return to parent club Chelsea.

Tagliafico has been capped 40 times by Argentina and is expected to be part of Lionel Scaloni's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

